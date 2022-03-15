PHUKET TEST & GO

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is just a five-minute walk to the white sandy beach of Patong and just a few steps away from the nearest shopping and entertainment center. The airport is 45 minutes away by car. All rooms are decorated in contemporary Asian styles with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. On-site facilities include a restaurant that serves fine Thai and international cuisines, a pool bar, the RojVaree Sauna and Spa, and a conference room. Nearby are sports and recreational activities including a golf course, big game fishing, and island/scuba diving excursions. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay. To make your reservation at the Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), please use our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Karte

239/1 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

