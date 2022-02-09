Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centrally-located in Pattaya, the 3-star Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) is an excellent accommodation providing 118 carefully-designed rooms to suit most travelers to this exciting city. Rooms at Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. With its well-spaced lawns, coconut palms, and lush, well-landscaped gardens, the hotel offers a tranquil getaway for business and leisure travelers. Facilities at the hotel include a cafe, a cocktail bar, a children’s playground, a conference room, a speedboat, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+)’s central location and exceptional service make it the best choice for those seeking an exciting vacation in this great city.

