Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
Bewertung mit
4554 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centrally-located in Pattaya, the 3-star Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) is an excellent accommodation providing 118 carefully-designed rooms to suit most travelers to this exciting city. Rooms at Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. With its well-spaced lawns, coconut palms, and lush, well-landscaped gardens, the hotel offers a tranquil getaway for business and leisure travelers. Facilities at the hotel include a cafe, a cocktail bar, a children’s playground, a conference room, a speedboat, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+)’s central location and exceptional service make it the best choice for those seeking an exciting vacation in this great city.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

137 Moo 9, Central Pattaya Rd., Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

