Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified)You'll love the exceptional convenience during your stay at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified), located right in the heart of the city center, with an easy access to everything in Pattaya. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified), just 520 m from Pattaya Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Pattaya can be assisted with the taxi services available here. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified). In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified). The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhat's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified). While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. The many offerings at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyWhile in Pattaya, take some time to venture outside of Baron beach hotel (SHA Certified). Your journey through Pattaya can be completed with a short shopping stop at Central Festival Pattaya Beach located 70 m away. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Teddy Bear Museum located 1.2 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 94% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 93% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 94% of the city's other options.