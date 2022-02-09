BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
Bewertung mit
4774 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 5
+33 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This revered hotel on Rajdamri Road is located in a prime spot for reaching all of the major points of interest in the city. The city's leading mall, Central World Plaza, is located directly opposite along with the Erawan Shrine and the Pratunam commercial and shopping zone. The nearby skytrain system opens up the rest of the city for your exploration. All rooms come with satellite TV, air conditioning, and a mini bar. If this sounds like the hotel for you, then simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Bangkok City Inn Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Bangkok City Inn Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

43/5 Rajdamri Road, Prathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
2605 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
Bewertung mit
4289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU