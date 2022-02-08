PATTAYA TEST & GO

Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
Bewertung mit
1957 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+46 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, restaurants, sightseeing area of Chonburi city, Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Situated only 1.4 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm is home to 404 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chonburi, the Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

111/181 Moo2 , Nongyaibu Rd., Surasak, Sriracha, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
Bewertung mit
3388 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU