BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baansuanprannok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
148 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 0
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 1
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 2
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 3
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 4
Baansuanprannok Hotel - Image 5
+40 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Baan Suan Prannok Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Suan Prannok Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, express check-in/check-out. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, linens to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Suan Prannok Residence hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baansuanprannok Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baansuanprannok Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

167/14 Soi Itsraphap 43, Itsaraphap Rd. Ban Chang Lo, Bangkok noi, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
12884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU