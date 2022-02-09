BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Wanglang Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
989 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 0
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 1
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 2
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 3
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 4
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 5
+6 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Wanglang Riverside, located in Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wang Lang (Siriraj) Pier, Maharaj Pier, Venich Vanish Restaurant. Baan Wanglang Riverside offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Wanglang Riverside is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Wanglang Riverside , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan Wanglang Riverside
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

342 Soi Wat Rakang, Prannok Rd., Siriraj, Bangkoknoi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU