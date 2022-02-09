PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
Bewertung mit
231 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is ideally situated in Karon; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 18 km away, and it normally takes about 55 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Vanida Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

1/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

