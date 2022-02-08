Baan Suwantawe Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants area of Phuket city, Baan Suwantawe Phuket provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Lard Ploy Khong Market, Lime Light Avenue, Queen Sirikij Public Park. Baan Suwantawe Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Baan Suwantawe Phuket is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Suwantawe Phuket hits the spot in many ways.