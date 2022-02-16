Baan Supparod - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+)Wake up to the wonder of Koh Samet with a stay at Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Stay flexible with your holiday planning when you're in Koh Samet at Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+), just 630 m from Koh Samet Pier.The facilities and services provided by Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+). The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Baan Supparod (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's food and dining score higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.This resort stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.