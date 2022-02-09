PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Suay Karon Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
182 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 0
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 1
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 2
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 3
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 4
Baan Suay Karon Resort - Image 5
+19 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering a little more than an ordinary resort or guesthouse, Baan Suay Karon Resort assures beautiful accommodation in a relaxed atmosphere along with its warm hospitality. An ideal destination for travelers wanting to make the most of their holidays, the resort is few minutes away from Karon and Kata Beach, and a 10-minute drive to markets, shops, and nightlife of Patong. Accommodation features a collection of guestrooms and apartments, something that suits all budgets. All rooms are incorporated with modern stylish decor with a touch of Thai flair. Keeping the needs of the business traveler in mind, this hotel comes with state-of-art meeting facilities and high-speed internet access.

Adresse / Karte

381 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

