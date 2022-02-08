KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Scubafish Dive Center, Kantiang Bay, and Liquid Lense Academy. Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like a car park, bicycle rentals, tours, family room, and room service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as Internet access, a refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, desk, and satellite/cable TV to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a garden, are designed for escape and relaxation among the beautiful scenery of Kantiang Bay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home.

Adresse / Karte

114 Moo 5 Kantiang Beach, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

