SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Mika - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Bophut, Baan Mika offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning, a restaurant and access to a garden with an outdoor pool. This beachfront property offers access to a balcony and free private parking. The villa is fitted with 6 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a kosher breakfast. Baan Mika offers a barbecue. There is a shared lounge at this property and guests can go hiking nearby. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Thongson Bay Beach, Bang Rak Beach and Choeng Mon Beach. The nearest airport is Samui International, 3.8 km from Baan Mika, and the property offers a free airport shuttle service.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Mika , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan Mika
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

17/8 Moo 5 Plai Leam soi 5, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partnerhotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Poolvilla
8
Bewertung mit
464 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
Bewertung mit
69 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
Bewertung mit
512 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
Bewertung mit
90 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kap Fahn Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
17 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Samujana-Villen
9.3
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
Bewertung mit
1007 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU