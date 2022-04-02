CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
Bewertung mit
388 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+22 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 3 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, solarium, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

117/1 Ratchamunka Rd ,Phasing Mueang Chiang mai , Thailand 50200, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU