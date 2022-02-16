Baan Bua Cottage (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Baan Bua Cottage (SHA Extra Plus)Baan Bua Cottage (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the resort, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Baan Bua Cottage (SHA Extra Plus) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 97% of other accommodations in the city.This resort scores higher than 98% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 98% of competition within the city.