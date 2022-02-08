PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi in Ko Yao Noi provides adults-only accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a garden. An indoor swimming pool and a car rental service are available for guests. Free private parking is available and the resort also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area. The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi provides some rooms with pool views, and rooms have a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a fridge. The accommodation offers a à la carte or American breakfast. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi offers a terrace. Guests at the resort will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Yao Noi, like cycling. Patong Beach is 40 km from Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi, while Phi Phi Don is 46 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 23 km from the accommodation.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

69/9 Moo 6 T. kohyaonoi A.kohyao Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
Bewertung mit
467 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
Bewertung mit
850 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
3391 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
Bewertung mit
36 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel von Sri Panwa
9.1
Bewertung mit
113 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kalima Resort und Villen Khao Lak
9
Bewertung mit
577 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
105 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
114 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU