TRAT TEST & GO

Avada Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6
Bewertung mit
488 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 27, 2022
Avada Hotel - Image 0
Avada Hotel - Image 1
Avada Hotel - Image 2
Avada Hotel - Image 3
Avada Hotel - Image 4
Avada Hotel - Image 5
+33 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Koh Kood area, Avada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Trat and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Avada Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 70 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Avada Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Avada Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Avada Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Sukhumvit Road, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU