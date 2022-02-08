BANGKOK TEST & GO

Aurora Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Aurora Suvarnabhumi features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Bang Bo. Each room at the 5-star hotel has garden views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a garden. The property provides room service, a kids' club and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms has air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Rooms come complete with a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, while certain units at the hotel also provide guests with a seating area. All rooms will provide guests with a closet and a coffee machine.

Buffet and American breakfast options are available daily at Aurora Suvarnabhumi.

The accommodation offers 5-star accommodations with a hot spring bath and playground.

Free private parking and a business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk.

Bangna is 21 miles from Aurora Suvarnabhumi, while Chachoengsao is 29 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 22 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

88/8 ซอย นวมินทร์1 แยก1 ถนน บางนา - ตราด, บางบ่อ สมุทรปราการ, Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, Thailand, 10560

