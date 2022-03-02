PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.4
Bewertung mit
11 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 2, 2022
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Atom Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+5 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel Phuket , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hotel Phuket
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

127 M. 1 Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Marina Express Aviator Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
1244 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
556 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
Bewertung mit
393 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
Bewertung mit
11 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dewa Phuket (Strandresort, Villen und Suiten)
8.5
Bewertung mit
2441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pensiri-Haus
8.3
Bewertung mit
604 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deshalb Hotels in Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
431 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Schiefer
8.8
Bewertung mit
1689 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU