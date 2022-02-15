BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
Bewertung mit
3674 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in a complex complete with a lounge, lobby, and coffee shop. The lower floors feature many local and international restaurants. The 234 guest rooms and suites are tastefully furnished with individually controlled air conditioner units and a private bathroom that includes a bathtub and shower. A swimming pool and fitness room are a couple of the leisure facilities offered at the hotel. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
Adresse / Karte

99/2 Moo 8 , Phaholyothin Road Lamlukka, Pathumthanee, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 12130

