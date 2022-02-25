Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
Aktualisiert am February 25, 2022
Situated in Wireless, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 35.0 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Blanc Bespoke Tailors, Embassy of Switzerland, Witthayu Pier. Compass Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, shrine. Step into one of 73 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Adresse / Karte

15 Soi Nai Lert, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

