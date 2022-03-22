KRABI TEST & GO

Apple A Day Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
Bewertung mit
1519 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Apple A Day Resort - Image 0
Apple A Day Resort - Image 1
Apple A Day Resort - Image 2
Apple A Day Resort - Image 3
Apple A Day Resort - Image 4
Apple A Day Resort - Image 5
+41 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Apple A Day Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Apple A Day Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 75 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, canoe, fitness center, hot spring bath, golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your purpose of visit, Apple A Day Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Apple A Day Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Apple A Day Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

234 Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1479 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU