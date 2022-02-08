KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
Bewertung mit
2650 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 0
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 1
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 2
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 3
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 4
Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa provides an ideal place of stay in Krabi. Located just over a kilometer from the Andaman Sea, the walk to the beach is lined with a plethora of restaurants and shops. Featuring a range of guestrooms and villas, the rooms are spacious and tastefully appointed. All accommodations at Ao Nang are enhanced with richly polished wooden floors, a huge covered terrace for outdoor relaxation, and a fully equipped kitchenette allowing families or those with children to conveniently cook up an appetizing meal. Besides its cozy accommodation, the facilities are equally impressive. There’s a spa, fitness room, sauna, library, a restaurant, shops, a tour desk, business center, and laundry service - all to be found on-site. Whatever the reason for your stay, Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa will make it a good one.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

86/8 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU