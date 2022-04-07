KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Hill @11/1 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9
Bewertung mit
916 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 0
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 1
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 2
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 3
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 4
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 5
+25 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Hill 11.1 is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Aonang Hill 11.1 ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park nearby to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Aonang Hill 11.1 is home to 54 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Aonang Hill 11.1.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Aonang Hill @11/1 , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Aonang Hill @11/1
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

890 Moo.2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1479 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU