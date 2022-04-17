PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am April 17, 2022

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and garden in Rawai Beach. Featuring a kids' club, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The property has a 24-hour front desk, airport transportation, room service and free WiFi.

The rooms in the resort are equipped with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a kitchen, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a bidet and a shower. Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa provides certain accommodations with pool views, and rooms come with a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

At Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa guests are welcome to use a sauna.

Phuket Seashell Museum is 6 miles from the resort, while Windmill Viewpoint is 8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 24 miles from Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Andaman Sea View Luxury Pool Villa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

84/17 Moo4 Rawai Muang Phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partnerhotels

Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
155 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa
9.2
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das Blaue Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
148 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
Bewertung mit
207 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort und Spa
8.4
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
431 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
59 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kürzlich Phuket Suanluang
7.5
Bewertung mit
27 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
68 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU