PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Embrace Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
1209 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 0
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 1
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 2
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 3
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 4
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 5
+14 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Andaman Embrace Patong guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 16km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities such as Jungceylon Shopping Complex and Bangla Road. For those of you who want to venture out, Sphinx Theater, All 4 Diving, and Patong Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Andaman Embrace Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests can enjoy on-site features like meeting facilities, a concierge, shops, laundry service/dry cleaning, and room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, and garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Andaman Embrace Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Andaman Embrace Patong , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Andaman Embrace Patong
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

2 Hadpatong Road, Kathu District, Patong Sub-district, Phuket Provience, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
Bewertung mit
2007 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
Bewertung mit
195 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
Bewertung mit
421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
Bewertung mit
818 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
1396 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Österreichischer Garten - Tai Pan Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
Bewertung mit
1541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
Bewertung mit
2519 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU