Anandah Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pamper yourself with onsite massages or enjoy recreation amenities such as an outdoor pool. This hotel also features complimentary wireless Internet access, tour/ticket assistance, and a picnic area.. The front desk is staffed during limited hours..

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels