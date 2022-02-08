CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Amora Tapae Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
Bewertung mit
3916 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amora Tapae Hotel offers a nice, central location for visitors looking to explore Chiang Mai, as city staples like the famed Night Bazaar are closely situated. Other shopping areas, favorite restaurants, and notable sites like the Tapae Gate are all conveniently accessible nearby as well. Accomodations at Amora Tapae Hotel are spacious and offer sweeping views of the city and nearby mountain ranges. For the budget conscious, a breakfast buffet is provided and the Oasis Spa receives high marks and often runs promotional offers like two-for-one massages, so do be sure to check into that. When you're ready to book a room at Amora Tapae Hotel, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

Adresse / Karte

22 Chaiyaphum Road, Tambol Chiangmai, Amphur Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

