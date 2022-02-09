PHUKET TEST & GO

Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3
Bewertung mit
458 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A resort that has two large swimming pools and complete access to its own private beach is perfect for those who seek endless water activities. The Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is one such location and promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Its spacious rooms also allow for easy access to the pool, and the eager staff always aims to please. Since the resort is away from busier areas like Patong, it offers a great value, and guests with small children will surely appreciate all it has to offer. Book your room now at Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Amora Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

322 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110 , Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
Bewertung mit
841 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
368 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
Bewertung mit
46 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
1182 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
1728 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
1658 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU