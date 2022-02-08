Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel welcomes leisure travelers with an exceptional location where originated since years 125 era the reign of Rattanakosin's King Rama the Fifth almost 120 years ago. Its culturally architecture includes the stucco sculpture and gingerbread wood carving technique, blending harmoniously with charms, with details, and with passion in every inch all the way. The hotel offers thoughtful hospitality with historical-10 unique detailed rooms include private balconies with views of the most beautifully curve of Chao Praya River in Klongsan.

Guests can also enjoy the authentic Thai cuisine at Nye restaurant with stunning view of Chao Praya River, or spend the time at the 360-degree view rooftop where you can sun bathing in the afternoon and turn to the fantastic cocktail bar at night. While guests spend time discovering a creative district area and the old town Bangkok all day, the Red velvet pool at the entrance await for the guests to take a breath and relax. Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel can't wait to welcome you to the present of the past.