BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
581 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located beside the vibrant Petchburi Road, this 4-star lodging offers its distinct character enhanced with all amenities you expect from a resort in its class. The property boasts an exclusive selection of 129 residences - from studios to two bedroom units - that are uniquely adorned with signature Amari décor. The residences come well-equipped with modern amenities featuring spacious living and dining areas, work areas and fully-equipped kitchens. Guests may make use of the excellent recreational and leisure facilities including a gym, outdoor pool, and spa. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests are within easy reach of the MRT subway station and minutes away from Bangkok Hospital and Thonglor (Sukhumvit 55). If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified).

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

36, Soi Soonvijai 3, Yaek 6, New Petchburi Road, Soi 47, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU