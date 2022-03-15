Amaranta Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Amaranta Suites has rebranded to a luxury 4-star hotel, Amaranta Hotel. Conveniently located on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok's new business and entertainment district, this property aims to cater to both leisure and business travelers. Amaranta Suites and Amaranta Hotel are situated on two separate adjacent buildings, which are approximately 10 meters apart. This smoke-free hotel features a restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Free Wi-Fi in public areas, free self-parking, and a free area shuttle are also provided. Additionally, a bar/lounge, a steam room, and a 24-hour business center are onsite and an infinity rooftop bar and pool that highlights a magnificent panorama of Bangkok skyline. Offering shared first class hotel facilities, the fitness center is located at Amaranta Suites building whereas the rooftop infinity pool is at Amaranta Hotel. The property is a 5-minute walk to Huai Khwang MRT Subway Station, providing great access to the city. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 40-minute drive away.