Alvarez Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Alvarez Hotel is located in the Buriram City Center area of Buriram. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Alvarez Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Buriram. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Guests can choose from 100 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Alvarez Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Buriram.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels