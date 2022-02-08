SAMUI TEST & GO

Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
Bewertung mit
265 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Aloha Resort - Image 0
Aloha Resort - Image 1
Aloha Resort - Image 2
Aloha Resort - Image 3
Aloha Resort - Image 4
Aloha Resort - Image 5
+39 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Aloha Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Aloha Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partnerhotels

Chaweng Noi Poolvilla
8
Bewertung mit
464 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

DAS HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
Bewertung mit
1255 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Spa-Resort
7.3
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
Bewertung mit
6 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
148 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Lamai Samui
8.5
Bewertung mit
338 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU