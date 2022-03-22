Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+)Never miss a single attraction in Hua Hin / Cha-am when staying at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+). Getting around in Hua Hin / Cha-am is easy when staying at this resort, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Enjoy all that Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) has to offer! Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the resort's airport transfer services. Car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Hua Hin / Cha-am.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Enjoy the services offered at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Rooms at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities including the daily newspaper is provided in some rooms.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's bar.Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+). Be sure to spend some time exploring the beach, which is accessible directly from the resort. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the resort's poolside bar. Check out the resort's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports, motorized water sports and diving. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the resort's yoga room and hiking trails.Get social at the resort's library, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops and souvenir shops available right at on-site.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 97% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 97% of accommodations in the city.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 93% of the city's options.