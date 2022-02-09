PHUKET TEST & GO

Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
Bewertung mit
71 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and a short drive from Phuket International Airport is the Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus. Located by Sirinat National Park, the property is surrounded by lush greenery. All well-furnished rooms feature private balconies and air conditioning. They come with a satellite-TV, a safety deposit box and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. Scheduled pick-up services from the airport are also provided, free of charge. The on-site restaurant serves varieties of Thai and international dishes. Room service is also available. Facilities available at the property include an outdoor pool, meeting room facilities and a fitness room.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

80/15 Moo.1 T.Sakoo, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Dewa Phuket (Strandresort, Villen und Suiten)
8.5
Bewertung mit
2441 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
Bewertung mit
11 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Schiefer
8.8
Bewertung mit
1689 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pensiri-Haus
8.3
Bewertung mit
604 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deshalb Hotels in Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
431 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
1244 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Flughafen Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
556 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Geist des Naiyang Beach Resort
7.7
Bewertung mit
413 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU