Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
Bewertung mit
1097 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 0
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 2
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 3
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 4
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 5
+34 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 88 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok , und Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok liegt 15 Gehminuten vom BTS-Bahnhof Nana entfernt.

Die klimatisierten Zimmer des Hotels sind modern eingerichtet. Jedes Zimmer ist gut ausgestattet mit einem TV und einem Minikühlschrank. Die Warmwasserdusche befindet sich im eigenen Bad.

Das C-Shop & Restaurant serviert eine Auswahl an thailändischen und internationalen Gerichten. Zimmerservice wird ebenfalls angeboten.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 24 Stunden Krankenschwester im Dienst
  • Zertifiziertes medizinisches Personal vor Ort für alle gesundheitlichen Bedürfnisse während der Quarantäne (Telemedizin-Service)
  • Tägliche Gesundheitsüberwachung
  • Transport mit dem Krankenwagen zum Krankenhaus (24 Stunden Service auf Anfrage)
  • One-Way-Transfer zwischen dem Flughafen BKK oder DMK und dem Hotel
  • Vollpension inklusive Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen
  • Kostenlose Trinkwasser-, Kaffee- und Teekocher
  • Spezieller Bereich für regelmäßige Screening-Tests
  • 20% Rabatt auf zusätzliche Menüpunkte des A-la-Carte-Zimmerservice
  • 10% Rabatt auf alle Wäscheservices
Ergebnis
4.3/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 14 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
7
Sehr gut
5
Durchschnittlich
2
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
Negative
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

Bewertet am 30/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

Bewertet am 29/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very well organised
Negative
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
Negative
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

Bewertet am 18/10/2021
Angekommen um 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

Bewertet am 20/09/2021
Angekommen um 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

Bewertet am 19/09/2021
Angekommen um 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
Negative
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

Bewertet am 01/09/2021
Angekommen um 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
Negative
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

Bewertet am 25/08/2021
Angekommen um 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
Negative
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

Bewertet am 20/07/2021
Angekommen um 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

Brauchen Sie eine Mikrowelle im Zimmer, manchmal sind Gäste im Moment nicht hungrig, brauchen aber warmes Essen, um später zu essen.

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

Bewertet am 09/07/2021
Angekommen um 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Seven-Eleven-Service
Negative
  • Keine neuen Laken ins Bett

Alle Art von langer Zeit, zwei Wochen, aber der Service hat die Zeit einfacher gemacht, danke,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

Bewertet am 27/04/2021
Angekommen um 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Gutes thailändisches Essen
  • Fand einen guten englischen Film
  • Wi-Fi ist in 99% der Fälle großartig
Negative
  • Manchmal machen Gäste zu viel Lärm
  • Kümmere dich nicht um das englische Frühstück

Es ist gut und die Mitarbeiter versuchen dort am besten zu helfen Gute Duschen und viel Essen Ich konnte jeden Tag frische Milch für meinen Kaffee bekommen und wenn Sie Kaffee mögen, empfehlen wir Ihnen, etwas mitzubringen Insgesamt war es eine gute Erfahrung, so gut es ist, überall in einem Raum eingesperrt zu werden. Vielen Dank an das Personal 👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

Bewertet am 09/03/2021
Angekommen um 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Sehr saubere und komfortable Unterkunft.
Negative
  • Fenster können nicht geöffnet werden, brauchen frische Luft.

Benötigen Sie mehr Auswahl an Mahlzeiten, insbesondere Halal-Lebensmittel. Sehr beeindruckend mit dem Service des Hotelpersonals, sehr hilfreich.

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

Bewertet am 05/03/2021
Angekommen um 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Freundliches Personal und der Service ist gut
Negative
  • Ich kann den Raum nicht verlassen, aber ich verstehe.

Das Personal ist sehr nett und hilfsbereit. Ich bitte sie, einen Ladeadapter für mich zu kaufen. Sie können ihn mir zu einem angemessenen Preis zur Verfügung stellen, ohne ihn zu überladen. Das Hotelpersonal ist sehr freundlich und netter Service. Alles ist ok. Ich kann Ihnen nur empfehlen, hier eine Auswahl zu treffen, wenn Sie ein günstiges Hotel für ASQ suchen.

Adresse / Karte

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

