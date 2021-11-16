Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 88 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Koh Samui Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa , und Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Das Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa liegt inmitten der Natur und ist nur 2 km von Chaweng und Lamai Beach entfernt. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt.
Zu den Einrichtungen des Resorts gehören ein Auto-/Fahrradverleih, ein Swimmingpool, ein Tourservice und ein voll ausgestattetes Businesscenter. Genießen Sie thailändische, japanische und internationale Küche in einem der Restaurants am Meer, während Sie eine kühle Nachmittagsbrise genießen oder einen spektakulären Sonnenuntergang beobachten. Um sich wirklich zu entspannen, sollten Sie sich im Salarom Spa eine Massage gönnen, um Ihre Anspannung zu lösen und Ihren Geist zu beruhigen.
Alle Chalets und Zimmer sind im thailändischen Stil mit natürlichen Materialien gestaltet und von tropischem Grün umgeben. Das Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa ist ideal für Reisende, die eine charmante, komfortable und bequeme Unterkunft in Chaweng Noi suchen.
- RT-PCR (3-mal) bereitgestellt vom Koh Samui Hospital
- Transfer vom Flughafen zum Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 Mal)
- Begrüßungsgetränke und Snacks einmalig bei Ankunft im Zimmer
- 3 Mahlzeiten/Tag für 7 Tage, tägliches Frühstück am 8. Tag und 10% Rabatt auf Speisen und Getränke im Restaurant
- 4 Flaschen Trinkwasser pro Tag
- Kaffee- und Teezubereitung im Zimmer
- Mikrowelle im Zimmer
- Willkommene Annehmlichkeiten
- WIFI Internet in den Zimmern und allen Bereichen
- Kabelfernsehen/internationale Kanäle, Netflix für Telefon verfügbar
4.4/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 11 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.5 Sea Front Standard
Positiv
- Very nice and helpful stuff
We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation
4.7 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
- I wish a gym had been available for the free days.
Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.
Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.
4.2 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Staff were friendly.
- Food was good.
- Wifi was strong.
- Room was big enough.
- As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
- The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.
I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help.
It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.
4.8 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine
4.8 Sea Front Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Nice people and the manager
We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine
4.8 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Good Wi-Fi
- Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
- Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
- Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
- But it's just temporary so
I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice.
The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle
The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere
Staff very arranging, great view I loved it
4.8 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- for me all is positives....
7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.
4.8 Standard
Positiv
- Friendly Staff, Very very good food
I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.
5.0 Standard
Positiv
Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.
2.8 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- staff friendly , food in restaurant
- The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)
The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions
3.5 Standard
Positiv
Negative
- Good cvid standards and very thorough
Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach
