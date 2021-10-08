The ASQ price was 29,000 baht. They do not provide much basic information when you check into the hotel. I realized on my first day that I don’t know what time I will get food, when the Covid test will be taken, whether the room will be cleaned, how to order from 7-Eleven, etc.

Food arrived three times a day at about 8, 12 and 4. They also give fresh fruit. Sometimes, though, we wonder with other people in the hotel what logic is being used to bear fruit? Because sometimes most of the residents got a big box full of fruit and I didn’t. 😀 But I found this fun mostly. (I never missed the fruits in the ration.)

The room was spacious and had everything you needed, a large bed, kettle, TV, fridge with a small freezer compartment, a large sink on the room side (convenient for laundry), hot shower water, etc. When I came in, there were plenty of drinking water bottles, instant coffee, tea, instant noodles, ear cleaning sticks, shower caps, laundry detergent, dish soap, hand glove, toothpaste and toothbrush and chips when I came.

You can do business with the hotel staff using the Line App or by calling the hotel phone. Sometimes messages don’t get answered or a response comes after a long wait, but what’s the rush here now? However, I recommend that if you need something, order the space you need before it runs out, give time for things to happen. All my wishes were actually always realized, sooner or later, sometimes with more effort and sometimes with less. Often the response to the message could be "ok", and then it remains to be seen whether your request will happen or not, I found that usually this "ok" means that your wish will be fulfilled, you just have to wait a couple of hours. And if not implemented then grab the phone and call the staff. Many of the staff did not speak or understand English well, so the phone could be circulated by three different staff members before I was understood.

Covid tests were taken on days 5 and 12. The nurse called the previous afternoon and told the time of day as it was taken. The nurse then called again in the morning when I was allowed to walk downstairs for the test. The result was received the next afternoon by phone. After the first test result, I got an hour of outdoor time a day, this had to be booked the day before from the nurse. Room cleaning is also available after the first test result, which was also booked from the nurse by phone.

I recommend this hotel if you do not expect luxury but a basic hotel where you can get food to live. I think it's just an ordinary three-star Thai hotel.

I advise others to think about how much would normally cost a two-week hotel room, a three-star hotel. Usually that price doesn’t even include food, maybe some kind of breakfast, but not as good quality as these ASQ dishes are. Now, however, this ASQ price includes a Hotel Room, three meals a day, an airport shuttle, a nurse 24/7, two Covid tests ... etc.

If you are not picky about food and are looking for a normal hotel room without luxury, but with a balcony then I recommend this.