Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund with 1,500 THB cancellation charge (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 7 days before arrival.
- 50% cancellation charge from total package price (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 3-6 days before arrival.
- 100% charge of total package price for cancellations within 3 days of arrival, or in the case of no-show.
As a government-authorized and SHA Extra+ certified, Alternative Quarantine (A.Q.), and Test&Go Hotel, The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok is ready to welcome quarantine guests who are travelling to Thailand per Thai government's requirements of arrival into the country.
Our hotel have had 2 years of quarantine operation experience from both our services for the government's Local Quarantine State Quarantine, and Alternative Quarantine, plus our cooperation with internationally known Piyavate Hospital, assures that you will be in good care during your stay.
Amenities / Features
- Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*
- COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package
- **TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**
- 24-hour standby nurses
- Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests
- Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed
- Non-COVID medical services and medications provided at an additional cost
- If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.
- *For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
- *For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*
- Beverage fridge, hot water kettle, coffee, tea, and bottle provided in all rooms
- Additional Room Service and Butler services available
- Toiletries, towels, robes, slippers, and basic washing products provided
- Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)
- Separate Bathtub and Shower in all rooms
- Living room, microwave and pantry (Junior and Mini Suites only)
- Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)
- Scheduled room cleaning services
- Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily
- CCTV and security around the clock
- AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.
4.2/5
Very Good
4.5 Superior Room
- Variety of menu offered
- Pick up from airport organized and timely
- Drop off at hotel organized and timely
- PCR tests organized and timely
- Communication with hotel was good
- Food was not hot when arrived but tasty
- Room was a bit run down (duct tape on the floors?)
All in all a very comfortable stay. Wished more time was allowed outside after the negative result. Staff courteous and everything seems organized.
Toilet has a hard time flushing even after several flushes but otherwise things were in order.
4.4 Deluxe Room
- Extremely helpful staff
- Accomodating
- Friendly
- Food was repetitive
- Not allowed to swim
The staff make quarantine really easy and cater to all your needs.
They would often go to 7/11 for you and bring extra amenities when needed.
Definitely recommend!
2.4 Deluxe Room
- durty
- pay for extra wifi
- Floor on the room with adhesive bands
- Can not close the curtains of the bathroom
will not recommend ....................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
- My one day stay at the hotel was very comfortable.
The hotel person explained the complete test and go quarantine procedure very nicely.
Room was clean and the food was nice too.
All the staff of the hotel are very polite and helpful.
3.8 Superior Room
- From airport to the room everything was professionnal
- Test made at 7pm in hospital before going to hotel, i get results at 2am
- Food was good and in the room have 12 Free big water bottles
- Hotel Staff made a really great job
- No english TV available at this time but good WIFI balance it
Everything was great, I recommend this place. The hotel staff kindly helps you for donwload and instal the quarantine apps, great job!!
5.0 Deluxe Room
- Very nice English speaking staff. Near 7 eleven
I really enjoyed me stay and I would definitely stay at Bazaar hotel again. Very nice clean hotel and very helpful polite English speaking staff.
4.8 Superior Room
All was find the staff was very nice and helpfully. Information about Test was quick and at the same day so i had can plan about the next day after breakfast in the morning
4.4 Superior Room
- Good Price and Good Service
From the Airport to the Hotel, There is very good service and price for 2 people. The room was so clean and specially service was very good.
5.0 Superior Room
- Basic TV channel. No HBO or Netflix
Food taste good and came piping hot. Portion size is good. Bath tube is a plus to relax after long day
3.4 Mini Suite
WiFi need to be improuved.
.........................................................................
4.2 Superior Room
- The staff was great
- Very responsive on Line
- The food always came in large enough quantity
- The wifi, even after paying for the extra pocket wifi, was not so stable
I recommend this hotel for your 14 days. They handle everything very smoothly and everyone is super professional. They have rooms facing the main street, probably more noisy but at least you can see some form of life and get the sunrise in the morning. Or they have rooms facing a residential area that's more quiet. If you really need super fast and stable wifi for work your best bet is using a Thai sim card if you have one that's still valid and purchase a package with unlimited 4g/5g.
3.8 Superior Room
- Nice bathroom
- Comfortable room
A pleasant hotel ,good service
Yes I would stay here again
The food was ok mainly Thai food
Price was ok
4.8 Superior Room
- Staff friendliness, superb service.
From beginning to end, I was looked after extremely well, almost as though I was the only guest. Without exception, the staff were very helpful and friendly. My only gripe was being quarantined but that was not the fault of the hotel!!!
5.0 Superior Room
- The view, the bed, the food, the wifi, the coffee, delightful gift on my birthday
Quarantining for 14 days required to start a holiday is already really rough, but doing so at the Bazaar Hotel was really comfortable in the Superior room.
4.5 Superior Room
- Food very good
- Staff friendly
- Service fast
- Room have enough everything
- Room condition not anymore like new.
Good quarantine hotel for staying.Food super good and fresh.Staff friendly.Service work good.Nurses how works quarantine time professionals and take care good.
4.7 Superior Room
- Very clean
- excellent service
- has everything you might need
- staff very nice
- organized
- Room without windows (glass wall)
- Week wifi, but they gave me a SIM card
I’m very pleased with my visit to Bazaar Hotel Bangkok. There was everything I needed for a 10 day quarantine. I’m also vegan, and the vegetarian menu was really good and tasty with good variety. Although not all meals were vegan, most of the food was.
Recommend this hotel for an easy quarantine
3.6 Superior Room
- Huge room with loads of space.
- Bath and shower, lots of toiletries and refreshments.
- A lot of food every day, and enough bottled water for the duration of the stay.
- Excellent view.
- Comfortable and very large bed.
- Air con was great.
- Staff were helpful and friendly.
- Convenient location for being picked up once finished your quarantine.
- Excellent and easy pick up at the airport.
- Explained everything about your stay and the restrictions clearly.
- Clear communication via message with reception staff.
- I am vegetarian, and stated this before arriving. For the most part, it was fine but I was served meat 4 times during my stay, twice they also served other options but twice the meat was the only option brought to me so I didn't eat anything.
- No fresh towels, only one towel for a day 10 stay.
Although the staff were very pleasant and friendly, and I got paperwork explaining what would happen during my stay, no one checked in after the 7th day when I was supposed to be able to book a 45 minute slot on the roof terrace, and no one checked in with me the night before check out, I had to assume check out was going ahead without yet receiving my negative test result.
Recommend if you are just looking for somewhere to chill and eat before heading into Thailand.
3.6 Superior Room
- Communication with staff could be better. Sometimes would take hours to reply if at all.
- No balcony, which was stated but a window would be nice.
- 45 minutes at the leisure time, which would be cancelled with the smallest amount of rain. I heard other hotels gave 1 hour.
Overall my stay was decent, was a little disappointed by the communication with the staff members via whatsapp.
The floors were duct taped in places where the wooden floor had cracks, was not expecting that.
Everything else was as expected.
5.0 Superior Room
It's a pleasant hotel and room. Staffs are very friendly. Food and service are really great. service is available 24/7.I will recommend this is hotel for ASQ stay.
2.8 Superior Room
- The room was nice , the bed excellent, the bathroom was good
- Wi-Fi didn’t work
- Food arrive in the wrong time
- Send wrong food
I told them that I have allergic of spice food and I didn’t eat pork, but everyday they send me the food in the wrong time , or was spice or something like that . And if I contact them I have a problem with communication or because they didn’t understand or because they could not help me.