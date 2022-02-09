Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund with 1,500 THB cancellation charge (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 7 days before arrival.

50% cancellation charge from total package price (+ any bank charges/fees that customers will be responsible for) for cancellations made 3-6 days before arrival.

100% charge of total package price for cancellations within 3 days of arrival, or in the case of no-show.

As a government-authorized and SHA Extra+ certified, Alternative Quarantine (A.Q.), and Test&Go Hotel, The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok is ready to welcome quarantine guests who are travelling to Thailand per Thai government's requirements of arrival into the country. Our hotel have had 2 years of quarantine operation experience from both our services for the government's Local Quarantine State Quarantine, and Alternative Quarantine, plus our cooperation with internationally known Piyavate Hospital, assures that you will be in good care during your stay.

Amenities / Features Sanitized, registered airport pick up service to hotel on arrival day *PRIVATE transport and FAST TRACK service available at an additional cost*

COVID-19 test(s) as required by your package

**TEST&GO EXPRESS RT-PCR results within 2-3 hours available with 2,000THB extra charge per person to our partner hospital**

24-hour standby nurses

Preliminary healthcare kit (hand sanitizer/medical alcohol, personal thermometer, masks etc.) for AQ guests

Tele-medical consultant with doctors at Piyavate Hospital available if needed

Non-COVID medical services and medications provided at an additional cost

If you are tested COVID-19 positive, you will be transferred to Piyavate Hospital or hospitels immediately for further treatment.

*For 1, 1+5, and 7/10 days AQ package only* Full board meals with options available from a special AQ menu throughout your stay (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

*For 5 days Test&Go, full board meals are offered on day 1 and 5, the other 3 days are room only*

Beverage fridge, hot water kettle, coffee, tea, and bottle provided in all rooms

Additional Room Service and Butler services available

Toiletries, towels, robes, slippers, and basic washing products provided

Wifi and digital TV (Optional pocket wifi rental from our partner available)

Separate Bathtub and Shower in all rooms

Living room, microwave and pantry (Junior and Mini Suites only)

Outdoor leisure area by the pool for your relaxation with social distancing measures and fitness (allowed after negative 1st test results)

Scheduled room cleaning services

Item deposit counter available for family members to send guest personal necessities daily

CCTV and security around the clock

AQ and Test&Go guests are elligible for 50% off at Top Fight Muay Thai boxing gym located in the premises.

