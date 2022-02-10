Total AQ Hotel Rooms 62 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Synphet Serirak Hospital

Superior 21 m²

Deluxe 24 m²

Internet - Wifi

Built in 2000, Synsiri Resort is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only 40 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to The Promenade Mall, The Promenade, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital. Synsiri Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 140 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, internet access – LAN (charges apply), internet access – wireless (charges apply). The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Synsiri Resort hits the spot in many ways.

