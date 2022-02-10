BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Resort - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
rating with
628 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 62 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Synphet Serirak Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 101 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Synsiri Resort in a prioritized manner, and Synsiri Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 21
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 24
฿24,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Internet - Wifi

Built in 2000, Synsiri Resort is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only 40 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to The Promenade Mall, The Promenade, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Synsiri Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk.

The hotel features 140 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, internet access – LAN (charges apply), internet access – wireless (charges apply). The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Synsiri Resort hits the spot in many ways.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

93/1 Moo7, Panya Indra Rd, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

