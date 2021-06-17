Very friendly staff, especially the people waiting at the airport, the nurses, the reception and the people bringing the food and cleaning the corridors. Clean rooms. High quality bedsheets.

In general this is a basic nice and clean room, with a relatively ok view (a lot of sky), and with rather poorly functioning WIFI. The staff is very polite and the reception phone is answered immediately... but one only receives a very basic service for whatever extra-needs one may have. In my case, I needed anti-mosquito vaporiser (the type you plug in) because I'm one of the few people trying to reduce the use of air-conditioning. The windows had NO NETS! First instance in over 10 years of living in Asia that I stay in a building which has no insect nets (assuming everyone is just using AC 24/7, is so unsustainable..and also not really healthy). On the departure morning, a bit in a hurry, I left some really important items on the balcony, and I wasn't helped to retrieve them, in spite of offering to pay some extra money on top of the postage, and in spite of tones of emails. A kind reply: 'we'll inform our staff'.. which actually is just made to shut your mouth. I don't think they really inform the staff.... BASICALLY: The feeling that everything is prepaid and therefore you cannot expect much service afterwards pervaded. I'm very sorry to write a negative review, but I was actually quite saddened to see the staff literally didn't care I couldn't sleep at night due to mosquitoes. Luckily a lizard moved in and helped reducing the population. Although the hotel mentions 'they would buy any items the quarantined people may need', the purchases are actually done online from a 7-11. If whatever you may need is not among the items sold by the 7-11, you won't get it. So, bring with you whatever you need, apart from snaks and coca-cola.. .which are easily available and apparently much more important to provide during a quarantine, compared to an antimosquito vaporiser, right? And let me not even get into the vegan meals. It took many days to explain vegan means no eggs, no meat (even if only tiny shreds etc..)... but, as we know, intermitent fasting is healthy....