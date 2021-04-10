Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Princeton Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Princeton Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Princeton Bangkok Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Located in Din Daeng District, Princeton Bangkok offers rooms and fully serviced residences near the city centre. The hotel features an outdoor pool, a spa bath and a restaurant. Free parking is available.
Rooms at Princeton Bangkok are fitted with a cable TV, minibar and safety deposit box. Guests receive a free fruit basket, bottled water, and daily newspapers.
Work out at the fitness centre or have a soothing massage. The hotel also offers limousine service and luggage storage.
Enjoy buffet or a la carte dining at cosy Café Princeton, which serves local and international dishes.
Princeton Bangkok is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The hotel provides a free one-way service to selected train stations and shopping centres, such as Pratunam Market, MBK Shopping Centre and Chatuchak Weekend Market.