Princeton Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.3
rating with
15 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
2 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 204 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibhavadi Hospital

Located in Din Daeng District, Princeton Bangkok offers rooms and fully serviced residences near the city centre. The hotel features an outdoor pool, a spa bath and a restaurant. Free parking is available.

Rooms at Princeton Bangkok are fitted with a cable TV, minibar and safety deposit box. Guests receive a free fruit basket, bottled water, and daily newspapers.

Work out at the fitness centre or have a soothing massage. The hotel also offers limousine service and luggage storage.

Enjoy buffet or a la carte dining at cosy Café Princeton, which serves local and international dishes.

Princeton Bangkok is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The hotel provides a free one-way service to selected train stations and shopping centres, such as Pratunam Market, MBK Shopping Centre and Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Amenities / Features

  • One way transfer from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR (2 times on days 5 and 12)
  • Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby registered nurse service
  • WiFi
  • Cable TV
  • 3 meals a day
Adam Mason

Reviewed on 10/04/2021
Arrived on 30/03/2021
4.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice staff, clean room, good food, fast wifi

Really fast wifi, fast reply from staff, good wifi, clean room, good view. Highly reccomend this hotel for asq

Benjamin McCurry

Reviewed on 08/03/2021
Arrived on 14/02/2021
3.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Staff was excellent
Negatives
  • Food. Not enough food & not enough western style dishes

The biggest problem I had was the food the food was very good but the portions were very small & the alternative menu didn’t have but 3 choices of western food.more western style food is greatly needed Staff saved me by going to 7-11 for me. My balcony was very durty from birds you really need that for fresh air. Other than that everything was very good Staff was excellent

Address / Map

No. 3 Mitmaitri Road, , Din Daeng, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

