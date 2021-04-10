Total AQ Hotel Rooms 204 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibhavadi Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Princeton Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Princeton Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Princeton Bangkok Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located in Din Daeng District, Princeton Bangkok offers rooms and fully serviced residences near the city centre. The hotel features an outdoor pool, a spa bath and a restaurant. Free parking is available. Rooms at Princeton Bangkok are fitted with a cable TV, minibar and safety deposit box. Guests receive a free fruit basket, bottled water, and daily newspapers. Work out at the fitness centre or have a soothing massage. The hotel also offers limousine service and luggage storage. Enjoy buffet or a la carte dining at cosy Café Princeton, which serves local and international dishes. Princeton Bangkok is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The hotel provides a free one-way service to selected train stations and shopping centres, such as Pratunam Market, MBK Shopping Centre and Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Amenities / Features One way transfer from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel

COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR (2 times on days 5 and 12)

Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision

24-hour standby registered nurse service

WiFi

Cable TV

3 meals a day

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 2 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Princeton Bangkok Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Princeton Bangkok Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇺🇸 Adam Mason Arrived on 30/03/2021 4.9 Superior Room Positives Nice staff, clean room, good food, fast wifi Really fast wifi, fast reply from staff, good wifi, clean room, good view. Highly reccomend this hotel for asq 🇺🇸 Benjamin McCurry Arrived on 14/02/2021 3.0 Superior Room Positives Staff was excellent Negatives Food. Not enough food & not enough western style dishes The biggest problem I had was the food the food was very good but the portions were very small & the alternative menu didn’t have but 3 choices of western food.more western style food is greatly needed Staff saved me by going to 7-11 for me. My balcony was very durty from birds you really need that for fresh air. Other than that everything was very good Staff was excellent