Total AQ Hotel Rooms 65 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Mongkutwattana Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel (SHA Certified) is a Bangkok city hotel, conveniently located next to BTS Ploenchit Station for easy access to the city’s business districts, shopping malls, and tourist attractions. You will be within easy walking distance of Central Embassy and Central Chidlom shopping centers and only a few minutes from other major shopping complexes, including EmQuartier, CentralWorld, and Siam Paragon. The entertainment districts of Silom and Sukhumvit can also be easily reached via skytrain.Along with 370 modern guestrooms, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel (SHA Certified) features an all-day-dining restaurant, a bar/lounge with an outdoor beer garden, and 24-hour room service. Additional facilities include a fitness center, sauna rooms, and an outdoor swimming pool.Stay connected at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel (SHA Certified) with free Wi-Fi internet in every area of the property and free use of the Mac Corner in the lobby. Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel (SHA Certified) offers an ideal combination of a convenient location, efficient facilities, and exceptional service.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels