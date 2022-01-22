Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 35 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 28 m² ฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat

Exciting location, energetic staff, vibrant design, magnetic aura and a unique personal charm. At Icon, you can expect all the oomph! Hotel Icon Bangkok provides guests with a modern contemporary feel infused with the touch of Thai services. Located at one of Bangkok's iconic address, the hotel is a heartbeat away from the nearest BTS Ploenchit Station which provides easy accessibility to major shopping, nightlife, dinning and business destinations. At Hotel Icon Bangkok, you can get a sense of privacy amidst all the actions and experience Bangkok at your own rhythm. We ensure our customized services for you will truly make it "An Iconic Experience"! Happy Quarantine!

Amenities / Features Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel

WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel

Local and International TV Channels

Personal Android Box connected to TV (Netflix accessible)

Complimentary in room drinking water, coffee and tea

20% discount for laundry service

20% off room service menu

1 RT PCR Covid 19 Test for Test & Go Package

2 RT PCR for AQ Package

24 hours standby nurse service

24 hours emergency transportation from hotel to hospital

24 hours security personnel

Telemedicine service access from

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels