Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
1177 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 28
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

Exciting location, energetic staff, vibrant design, magnetic aura and a unique personal charm. At Icon, you can expect all the oomph!

Hotel Icon Bangkok provides guests with a modern contemporary feel infused with the touch of Thai services.

Located at one of Bangkok's iconic address, the hotel is a heartbeat away from the nearest BTS Ploenchit Station which provides easy accessibility to major shopping, nightlife, dinning and business destinations.

At Hotel Icon Bangkok, you can get a sense of privacy amidst all the actions and experience Bangkok at your own rhythm.

We ensure our customized services for you will truly make it "An Iconic Experience"!

Happy Quarantine!

Amenities / Features

  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
  • Local and International TV Channels
  • Personal Android Box connected to TV (Netflix accessible)
  • Complimentary in room drinking water, coffee and tea
  • 20% discount for laundry service
  • 20% off room service menu
  • 1 RT PCR Covid 19 Test for Test & Go Package
  • 2 RT PCR for AQ Package
  • 24 hours standby nurse service
  • 24 hours emergency transportation from hotel to hospital
  • 24 hours security personnel
  • Telemedicine service access from
If you were a guest at Hotel Icon Sukhumvit 2 Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇳🇴Anne Askvig

Reviewed on 22/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
1.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • None
Negatives
  • I did’t get the food I ordered. They did’t answer the phone. They did’t give me the testresult.

I do not recomend this hotel to anybody. …………………………………………………………………………………………………..,….,……………….

🇮🇳Mehul Jain

Reviewed on 19/10/2021
Arrived on 12/05/2021
5.0 Iconic Room
Positives     
  • Hotel Manager & Staff All Are Very Nice & Helpful. They provide good food specially for Indian Vegetarian
Negatives
  • Hospital Nurse Hurt My Nose While Doing Covid Testing

Surely I will recommend this ASQ for my Family, Friends, Colleagues & Also any Vegetarian Indian Travelling.

🇺🇦SEMEN NIKITN

Reviewed on 09/05/2021
Arrived on 04/05/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Good location
  • Nice stuff
  • Have TV box, Can ask for Wifi Router in room
  • Excellent food
  • Clean bedroom, bathroom , everything good
Negatives
  • Wish the cost decrease in future
  • A little bit many restrictions during this period
  • The snack in room cost little high

Actually a good place to stay during quarantine, came here twice and had a good time during this days

🇫🇷Rougerie

Reviewed on 30/04/2021
Arrived on 15/04/2021
4.0 Family Connecting Room - 2 Bed + 2 Bath
Positives     
  • We came with my son in wheelchair.
  • The hotel is accessible
  • The 2 connecting bedrooms are
  • Clean, big and the bathroom is accessible for thé weelchair.
  • The staff is very nice, very helpful.
  • The price is good 65000 for 2 big bedrooms.
  • The food is Ok. You can choose your meal every day and you have thai or
  • Western food
Negatives
  • The Wifi
  • No balcony

I recommend this hotel. They were very helpful and friendly people. The view from the rooftop is beautiful

🇯🇵Sakuhei Hamada

Reviewed on 22/04/2021
Arrived on 05/04/2021
3.1 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Clean facility.
Negatives
  • We asked for a smoking room through Agoda and it did not specify to the hotel when we clearly stated. As a result we had to pay an extra 5000 Baht.
  • When we were told we were to be released a day early they did not refund us for the extra day that we would not spend there.
  • The AC was so loud I could not sleep without ear plugs and they did not provide me with any.

Overall, we had to pay extra for a smoking room which we clearly requested and did not get a refund for the extra day not spent in the room. So we paid more and stayed less. I would not recommend to stay at this hotel.

🇲🇴Niko Chan

Reviewed on 12/04/2021
Arrived on 26/03/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Reasonable price
  • Huge tv
  • Lots of fruit
Negatives
  • The relax area is small and has nothing to do
  • No gym after covid test
  • WiFi keep disconnecting on my phone

Relax area might as well not exists. I only went out for 15min. It was hot and has nothing to do. Pool and gym is not available after covid test. Other than that the hotel is fine.

🇳🇱Pieter van der Zwaag

Reviewed on 03/03/2021
Arrived on 13/02/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Contact with staff

Of course I didn't look forward to my quarantaine period, but it worked out fine. The organisation was very good. I liked the room, very quiet, no direct sunlight. There were only quarantaine guests; the hotel is not very big.The staff was very nice; after a few days they knew my name. Choices of food were good, Thai and European. Contact with kitchen and staff through Line or telephone was excellent. After 7 days a nice stay near the pool for an hour every day. To summarize: if you look for a resonable priced quarantaine hotel, Icon is a good choice.

🇺🇸Van A Ruffin

Reviewed on 02/03/2021
Arrived on 03/09/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Good
Negatives
  • No visitors

Very nice hotel good food for American will be nice with a nice physical room i think's it will be nice to meet visitors some kind of way

Address / Map

49 Sukhumvit Road Soi 2, Klongteay Nua, Wattana, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

