Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 11 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hi Residence Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Hi Residence Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Corner Suite Room 60 m² ฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat

If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Hi Residence. It is located close to the MRT subway station which makes it easy for guests to access the business district, Suan Lum Night Bazaar, The Weekend Market and Sukhumvit. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hi Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Junior Corner Suite and Family Suite have pantry corner and living and dining room space. All room types have balcony. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hi Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 2 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 2 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Hi Residence Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hi Residence Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇹🇭 Tate L Arrived on 15/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay! 🇸🇬 Ang Kim Kwee Arrived on 19/05/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Friendly and helpful Negatives None I can think of ASQ measurements are well organised, friendly staff and nurses, food are nice and on time. Thank you

Hotel Offer Brochure