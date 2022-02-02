BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hi Residence Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
rating with
2711 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 0
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 1
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 2
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 3
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 4
Hi Residence Hotel - Image 5
+22 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
REFUND POLICY
2 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 11 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hi Residence Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Hi Residence Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Corner Suite Room 60
฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Hi Residence. It is located close to the MRT subway station which makes it easy for guests to access the business district, Suan Lum Night Bazaar, The Weekend Market and Sukhumvit. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hi Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Junior Corner Suite and Family Suite have pantry corner and living and dining room space. All room types have balcony. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hi Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hi Residence Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hi Residence Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇹🇭Tate L

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 15/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room

I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay!

🇸🇬Ang Kim Kwee

Reviewed on 04/06/2021
Arrived on 19/05/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly and helpful
Negatives
  • None I can think of

ASQ measurements are well organised, friendly staff and nurses, food are nice and on time. Thank you

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

649/1 ถนนอโศกดินแดง แขวงดินแดง Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok
6.7
rating with
1097 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Benja Hotel
6.8
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
Three Sukhumvit Hotel
7.7
rating with
349 reviews
From ฿-1
Citrus Sukhumvit 11
8.3
rating with
2474 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit
8.2
rating with
959 reviews
From ฿-1
Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.5
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit
7.6
rating with
564 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU