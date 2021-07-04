Total AQ Hotel Rooms 99 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Fraser Suites Sukhumvit in a prioritized manner, and Fraser Suites Sukhumvit will directly collect payment from you.

Luxury Serviced Apartments in Sukhumvit, Bangkok Nestled in a landscaped garden in one of Bangkok’s most vibrant areas on Sukhumvit Soi 11, Fraser Suites Sukhumvit, Bangkok is not just a sanctuary for the urban dweller, but a luxury serviced apartment travellers to Bangkok would appreciate. Extending the much reputed Thai Hospitality in modern city living, we offer luxury serviced residences, from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and penthouse suites. Each of the one/two/three-bedrooms and penthouse suites comes with a contemporary living room, fully-equipped kitchen and expansive ensuite bedroom(s). All our residences are technologically enhanced with complimentary high-speed internet access available in-room and around the property, 24/7 reception and concierge services, comprehensive high-end entertainment system, offering facilities of a long stay hotel Bangkok visitors would need. Featuring lavish interiors, spacious layout, fully furnished with modern conveniences and meeting facilities in a central Bangkok location, Fraser Suites Sukhumvit, Bangkok is the ideal choice for the discerning traveller, whether business or leisure, for long or short term stay.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 tests - during stay

24-hour In-house nursing assistance

Daily health monitoring

Video consultation with doctors

Spacious & fully furnished premier serviced residences with kitchenettes, hob, micro, large fridge, dining table, washer/ dryer, steam Iron, digi safe, all supplies

Daily meals - breakfast, lunch & dinner with option of veg/ non-veg meals from choice of 4 cuisines

Option for additional In-Room services/ foods

Snacks, soft drinks and drinking water

Espresso machine with capsules (for premier & 2BR suites)

Smart TV with Netflix, international news & entertainment

JBL bluetooth speaker with radio & digital clock Dedicated high floor Sit-Out terrace - after 4th day

High-speed Wi-Fi

Transportation from airport to hotel

