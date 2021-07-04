Total AQ Hotel Rooms 99 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Luxury Serviced Apartments in Sukhumvit, Bangkok
Nestled in a landscaped garden in one of Bangkok’s most vibrant areas on Sukhumvit Soi 11, Fraser Suites Sukhumvit, Bangkok is not just a sanctuary for the urban dweller, but a luxury serviced apartment travellers to Bangkok would appreciate.
Extending the much reputed Thai Hospitality in modern city living, we offer luxury serviced residences, from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and penthouse suites. Each of the one/two/three-bedrooms and penthouse suites comes with a contemporary living room, fully-equipped kitchen and expansive ensuite bedroom(s). All our residences are technologically enhanced with complimentary high-speed internet access available in-room and around the property, 24/7 reception and concierge services, comprehensive high-end entertainment system, offering facilities of a long stay hotel Bangkok visitors would need.
Featuring lavish interiors, spacious layout, fully furnished with modern conveniences and meeting facilities in a central Bangkok location, Fraser Suites Sukhumvit, Bangkok is the ideal choice for the discerning traveller, whether business or leisure, for long or short term stay.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 tests - during stay
- 24-hour In-house nursing assistance
- Daily health monitoring
- Video consultation with doctors
- Spacious & fully furnished premier serviced residences with kitchenettes, hob, micro, large fridge, dining table, washer/ dryer, steam Iron, digi safe, all supplies
- Daily meals - breakfast, lunch & dinner with option of veg/ non-veg meals from choice of 4 cuisines
- Option for additional In-Room services/ foods
- Snacks, soft drinks and drinking water
- Espresso machine with capsules (for premier & 2BR suites)
- Smart TV with Netflix, international news & entertainment
- JBL bluetooth speaker with radio & digital clock Dedicated high floor Sit-Out terrace - after 4th day
- High-speed Wi-Fi
- Transportation from airport to hotel
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
Based on 11 reviews
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Fraser Suites SukhumvitSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.8 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Large clean room with all facilities such as microwave, washer / dryer, air conditioning, kettle etc. etc.
- Separate bedroom with king-size bed, wonderful mattress.
- Good fast internet (and that is really an exception in Thailand).
- Bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bath.
- Television in bedroom and living room with Netflix and Amazon.
- Haven't been able to find any negatives yet.
There is extensive control at Suvarnabhumi airport. After all the formalities, you will be picked up by a taxi from Fraser Suites. Check-in is on the 7th floor. Everything has been done to keep the guests safe. Make sure you have the Line Application on your mobile phone. You can approach both the hotel and the Bangkok Hospital via the Line app. A PCR test is performed 3 times. The next day you will get the result. Even if, like me, you are fully vaccinated and have passed a negative PCR test.
2.7 One Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- View
- Comfortable sofa
- Big bed
- Large balcony
- Smelly drain
- Old ingredients
- Smelly linens
- Mistakes in the cooking menu
Not recommended.
There are no traps in the drains, and they quickly smell bad when flushed.
Food was poorly managed, and rag-smelling roasted pineapple, sour cinnamon rolls, and freezer-smelling baked potatoes were offered. Some of the additional pillowcases and bathrobes smelled like pajamas left in the closet for a long time.
I ordered the food menu for one week in advance, but there was a good chance that I made a mistake.
The food tastes good, but not enough except for Indian food.
4.3 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Food was usually warm and the micro wave helped!
- Foid was spicy and real tasty
- The food was for the most part good! I wish we could of made changes the second week! Some of the meals were not my favorite but the second week was duplicate of the first!. We did order a pizza that day and skipped their food!
The Thai food was hot and the India food was real spicy! Beware if you can ‘t handle hot food! They served us quality food under what I would assume were difficult circumstances. The doorbell rang telling us the food was like clockwork.
5.0 One Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony
Positives
We stayed in One bedroom Premier Suite (with balcony) (74sq.m). From the initial conversation via email with the sales team, I find them very prompt in responding to my emails, they understand and very clear in their communication. Super comfortable stay that felt like home! Very good English speaking staffs that it was very easy to communicate any change in meals or to handle any other request that i had. You can access to the balcony from Day 1 to get some fresh air. Excellent WIFI (not even once my call dropped), Meals, Water pressure; Hot shower; Cleanliness (trust me, I'm an OCD in this); Spacious suite; Spacious wardrobes (kept all our luggage's inside during our stay); Washing machine with dryer; Coffee machine with coffee capsule; Bread toaster, TV with Netflix, You tube and Prime; sofa; Working area; Microwave oven; ample of toiletries, Drinking water, Towels.
4.4 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Good Food / Very friendly service / very responsive / clean / room are spacious / Can open windows / Initially Internet issue but they solve it very fast.
- Repetitive dishes of food for Veg option
House keeping were very prompt, Resturant people provide healthy food, Staff very were good specially Ms Pragaya took good care. thanks
4.9 One Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- The suite was large, the staff of the hotel is amazing, we responded quickly to any request. The hotel chef surprised us the evening before the release with a very tasty Indian meal.
We were a married couple in a huge suite with a balcony, a bedroom, a living room, a bathroom, a shower, a kitchen with a coffee machine, an electric kettle, a toaster, a stove, a microwave, a refrigerator, a washing machine with a dryer. Leave us water coffee tea sugar soft drinks snacks. Everything was plentiful. The food was delicious and there is a choice of 5 menus. The nurse from Bangkok Hospital was amazing and the corona test did not hurt either. Was really gentle. We could have left the room for an hour, but we chose to stay in the suite because of the huge balcony. My husband enjoys Netflix. I recommended to a lot of friends.
4.1 One Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Room size and furnishings, also in the kitchen
- cleanliness
- Helpfulness of the staff (mostly)
- Indian and Japanese food excellent
- always enough to eat
- Thai food very bad, western food moderate
- Balcony very small and without furniture
- Relexzone very easy
Compliance with the rules is taken very seriously. From collection to check out. The Covidtest not uncomfortable at all. We were 2 people and felt comfortable in this 74m2.
It is advisable to bring salt and pepper and salad dressing with you. Coffee machine rarely works properly.
This is not a suitable hotel for someone who needs exercise. The relaxation zone are the balconies of cleared suites. In the end we have to say that it was worth it for us to spend a lot of money on the hotel, we think that this is probably not why we found it very unpleasant.
4.7 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Service excellent
- Spacious room
- Delicious Indian cuisine
- Surprisingly Thai food not as good
- Breakfast was boring
The arrangement of ASQ was excellent, right from landing at BKK airport to arrive at hotel.
Nurses constantly remind us to take daily temperature. PCR tests were quick & efficient. Surprisingly the only negative was the breakfast & Thai food, which was bland.
Overall very happy with the whole experience.
5.0 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Highly recommended .Great hotel, great staff and excellent food . Very spacious roo. Great facilities
4.1 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Spacious room
- Food is good
- Plenty of water and drinks
- A bit boring being stuck in quarantine without anything to do in the shared area (not their fault)
Good quality of service and nice staff. It was a long 15 days but no complaints about the hotel.
4.2 One Bedroom Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent service, staff friendly and accommodating
- Property a little old, bed very soft not good if you have back problems
Staff was very friendly and accommodating.
Room is big with Netflix and YouTube available, you have to use your account thought.
16 day quarantine is no joke but staff and hospital made it less difficult.