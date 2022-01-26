Total AQ Hotel Rooms 119 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 international hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 28 m² ฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite 50 m² ฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

⚡Test and GO | Special Price!⚡ 🔥 Extra Person Discount 50% 🔥

Amenities / Features 📌 Package Includes

Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test

Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel

1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection

Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea

Microwave all room service

In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access

Exercise & Massage equipment rental service

20% Discount on a la carte room service menu

-------------------------------------------

🩺 Medical Services by Bangpakok 9 international hospital

Nursing on standby 24 hours

Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 7 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 6 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Cinnamon Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cinnamon Residence SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 John Craggs Arrived on 10/01/2022 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives Good wifi

Some English language tv

Nice food I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite. Reception staff very pleasant and polite too I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over 🇮🇹 Giorgio Marcello Arrived on 05/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Raccomanded Negatives Nothing Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero 🇹🇭 Wiyada Gongsri Arrived on 16/09/2021 4.2 Executive Suite Positives Super quick response Negatives No Thai sim card provided I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home 🇹🇭 Stéphane Duval Arrived on 27/06/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives The whole process is organized properly. From the airport through check out. Food is good and they provide a microwave to warm the food. You can also ask room device to find items that you need. Negatives Quarantine is not fun. As I said the whole process is nicely organized. Food is good and the wifi is usable. Room service is also ok except they deliver only on specific time slots. Also don’t forget to ask them for a broom because the room will surely be dusty( they don’t clean your room). Also you are not allowed to go on the balcony(it is locked) but you can still open the window to get some fresh dusty air of Thailand. Overall quarantine was not fun but quite a unique experience. 🇲🇹 Mario Cassar Arrived on 04/06/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives The room looked onto the car park. Could observe daily life Negatives Balcony was locked, but, could open a big window. A 8/10mm can unlock the balcony! The staff were very helpful. I would suggest boiling the supplied bottled water. Get yourself an internet TV streamer 🇬🇧 Daniel Kerning Arrived on 02/03/2021 4.3 Executive Suite Positives Room was amazing!

Food is decent Negatives New ASQ rules I loved the room, and I am very happy I decided to get the Executive Suite. The extra space made it a lot less painful staying in my room for two weeks. The food was also pretty good, and I did not have any meals I didn't like. 🇨🇦 Tyler Morrin Arrived on 11/04/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Wifi was good. Room was decent. Glad to have options if you want to order additional items Negatives Covid testing hurt nostrils and throat. Didn’t need to jam it down that hard to get results. Food could be better. Good stay for quarantine. Despite issues, would definitely suggest it. Needs suggestions for how long to microwave food.

Hotel Offer Brochure