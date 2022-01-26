BANGKOK TEST & GO

Cinnamon Residence - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.8
rating with
54 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 119 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 international hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 122 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cinnamon Residence in a prioritized manner, and Cinnamon Residence will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite 50
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

⚡Test and GO | Special Price!⚡ 🔥 Extra Person Discount 50% 🔥

Amenities / Features

  • 📌 Package Includes
  • Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test
  • Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel
  • 1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea
  • Microwave all room service
  • In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Exercise & Massage equipment rental service
  • 20% Discount on a la carte room service menu
  • -------------------------------------------
  • 🩺 Medical Services by Bangpakok 9 international hospital
  • Nursing on standby 24 hours
  • Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
6
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cinnamon Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cinnamon Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧John Craggs

Reviewed on 26/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good wifi
  • Some English language tv
  • Nice food

I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite. Reception staff very pleasant and polite too I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over

🇮🇹Giorgio Marcello

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Raccomanded
Negatives
  • Nothing

Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero

🇹🇭Wiyada Gongsri

Reviewed on 01/10/2021
Arrived on 16/09/2021
4.2 Executive Suite
Positives     
  • Super quick response
Negatives
  • No Thai sim card provided

I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home

🇹🇭Stéphane Duval

Reviewed on 13/07/2021
Arrived on 27/06/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The whole process is organized properly. From the airport through check out. Food is good and they provide a microwave to warm the food. You can also ask room device to find items that you need.
Negatives
  • Quarantine is not fun.

As I said the whole process is nicely organized. Food is good and the wifi is usable. Room service is also ok except they deliver only on specific time slots. Also don’t forget to ask them for a broom because the room will surely be dusty( they don’t clean your room). Also you are not allowed to go on the balcony(it is locked) but you can still open the window to get some fresh dusty air of Thailand. Overall quarantine was not fun but quite a unique experience.

🇲🇹Mario Cassar

Reviewed on 20/06/2021
Arrived on 04/06/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The room looked onto the car park. Could observe daily life
Negatives
  • Balcony was locked, but, could open a big window. A 8/10mm can unlock the balcony!

The staff were very helpful. I would suggest boiling the supplied bottled water. Get yourself an internet TV streamer

🇬🇧Daniel Kerning

Reviewed on 16/05/2021
Arrived on 02/03/2021
4.3 Executive Suite
Positives     
  • Room was amazing!
  • Food is decent
Negatives
  • New ASQ rules

I loved the room, and I am very happy I decided to get the Executive Suite. The extra space made it a lot less painful staying in my room for two weeks. The food was also pretty good, and I did not have any meals I didn't like.

🇨🇦Tyler Morrin

Reviewed on 27/04/2021
Arrived on 11/04/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Wifi was good. Room was decent. Glad to have options if you want to order additional items
Negatives
  • Covid testing hurt nostrils and throat. Didn’t need to jam it down that hard to get results. Food could be better.

Good stay for quarantine. Despite issues, would definitely suggest it. Needs suggestions for how long to microwave food.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

62/67 Soi Vibhavadi 42, Vibhavadi Road, Ladyao, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, 10900 Bangkok, Thailand

