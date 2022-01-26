Total AQ Hotel Rooms 119 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 international hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 122 recent booking requests.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cinnamon Residence in a prioritized manner, and Cinnamon Residence will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite 50m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
⚡Test and GO | Special Price!⚡
🔥 Extra Person Discount 50% 🔥
Amenities / Features
- 📌 Package Includes
- Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test
- Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel
- 1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea
- Microwave all room service
- In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
- Exercise & Massage equipment rental service
- 20% Discount on a la carte room service menu
- -------------------------------------------
- 🩺 Medical Services by Bangpakok 9 international hospital
- Nursing on standby 24 hours
- Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at Cinnamon Residence
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Good wifi
- Some English language tv
- Nice food
I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room
Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room
The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite.
Reception staff very pleasant and polite too
I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero
4.2 Executive Suite
Positives Negatives
- No Thai sim card provided
I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The whole process is organized properly. From the airport through check out. Food is good and they provide a microwave to warm the food. You can also ask room device to find items that you need.
As I said the whole process is nicely organized. Food is good and the wifi is usable. Room service is also ok except they deliver only on specific time slots. Also don’t forget to ask them for a broom because the room will surely be dusty( they don’t clean your room). Also you are not allowed to go on the balcony(it is locked) but you can still open the window to get some fresh dusty air of Thailand. Overall quarantine was not fun but quite a unique experience.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The room looked onto the car park. Could observe daily life
- Balcony was locked, but, could open a big window. A 8/10mm can unlock the balcony!
The staff were very helpful. I would suggest boiling the supplied bottled water.
Get yourself an internet TV streamer
4.3 Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Room was amazing!
- Food is decent
I loved the room, and I am very happy I decided to get the Executive Suite. The extra space made it a lot less painful staying in my room for two weeks. The food was also pretty good, and I did not have any meals I didn't like.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Wifi was good. Room was decent. Glad to have options if you want to order additional items
- Covid testing hurt nostrils and throat. Didn’t need to jam it down that hard to get results. Food could be better.
Good stay for quarantine. Despite issues, would definitely suggest it. Needs suggestions for how long to microwave food.