Bangkok
9.2
rating with
905 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Offering views of the Chao Phraya River, Avani Plus Riverside Bangkok Hotel features rooms with a blend of contemporary and modern styles. Guests can enjoy stunning views from the 30 yards rooftop infinity pool or dine at one of the hotel's restaurants. Free WiFi is provided in public areas.

The hotel offers a complimentary shuttle boat service to and from Sathorn Pier, which connects with Saphan Taksin BTS Skytrain Station. From the skytrain station, guests can reach some of Bangkok's premier shopping destinations and attractions in a few minutes. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 1-hour drive away.

Air-conditioned rooms at Avani Plus Riverside Bangkok Hotel are equipped with a flat-screen satellite TV, a minibar and a safety deposit box. Suites offer a seating and dining area and some also have a separate bedroom. The en suite bathroom features a bathtub or shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries.

The 24-hour front desk is happy to provide guidance on what to do in the area. There is a free parking on site and shuttle services can be arranged.

A buffet breakfast and a la carte dishes are served at Skyline, while SEEN Restaurant and Bar offers international cuisine and cocktails. Snacks and quick bites can be found at The Pantry or The Long Bar. Other dining options include Manohra Dining Cruise which specialises in Thai cuisine and the Benihana serving Japanese Teppanyaki. Additionally, the hotel is connected to Riverside Plaza, which offers a larger selection of dining and shopping options.

Amenities / Features

  • Pick-up transfer service from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Total of 2 times COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
  • 24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for other health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) entertainment
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
Address / Map

257 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Thonburi, 10600 Bangkok, Thailand

