Total AQ Hotel Rooms 370 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Anantara Riverside Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Enjoy a luxurious quarantine with unrivalled privacy and world-class healthcare on your return to Thailand. Touch down to safety and tranquillity in the heart of Bangkok with spacious, comfortable accommodation, fully sanitised airport transfer, full-board dining, health screening and more. All our Alternative State Quarantine packages have been developed in partnership with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, transforming every quarantine stay into a luxurious wellness experience. Whether you are a Thai citizen, an international traveller, or an expatriate returning to your family, our all-inclusive, government-approved packages ensure a safe and comfortable stay.

Amenities / Features Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner

Complimentary WiFi and more than 40 TV channels

Designed area for COVID-19 screening tests

Pick up transfer service from BKK Airport or DMK Airport to the hotel

COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property

24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for another health - related needs whilst under quarantine

Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages