Anantara Riverside Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.9
rating with
811 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 0
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 1
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 2
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 3
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 4
Anantara Riverside Bangkok - Image 5
+36 photos
9 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 370 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Anantara Riverside Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Enjoy a luxurious quarantine with unrivalled privacy and world-class healthcare on your return to Thailand. Touch down to safety and tranquillity in the heart of Bangkok with spacious, comfortable accommodation, fully sanitised airport transfer, full-board dining, health screening and more.

All our Alternative State Quarantine packages have been developed in partnership with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, transforming every quarantine stay into a luxurious wellness experience. Whether you are a Thai citizen, an international traveller, or an expatriate returning to your family, our all-inclusive, government-approved packages ensure a safe and comfortable stay.

Amenities / Features

  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner
  • Complimentary WiFi and more than 40 TV channels
  • Designed area for COVID-19 screening tests
  • Pick up transfer service from BKK Airport or DMK Airport to the hotel
  • COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
  • 24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for another health - related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 9 reviews
Rating
Excellent
7
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Anantara Riverside Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧John Gwyn Jones

Reviewed on 13/11/2021
Arrived on 23/10/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Everything
Negatives
  • None

Everything was perfect, from going through the airport to spending 7 days at the hotel, Great service

🇺🇸Dan Baldwin

Reviewed on 02/09/2021
Arrived on 12/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

pleasant experience. My family and i would go back to anantara riverside if we have to go into ASQ again.

🇺🇸sepi johnson

Reviewed on 07/08/2021
Arrived on 21/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Outstanding customer service, balcony with a view, great food options and flexible, including vegetarian food.
Negatives
  • None

I couldn’t have asked for a better experience in quarantine. The food was great and the staff in room service were very flexible, especially since I requested vegetarian food. Overall everyone was professional, caring, and did everything possible to make sure I was comfortable. The balcony with the view made the quarantine so much more doable!

🇩🇪Carolin

Reviewed on 03/08/2021
Arrived on 23/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe River View Room
Positives
  • Very friendly staff (reception + medical)
  • Immediate reaction to requests (change of room due to smoking neighbors, train tickets ...)
  • Great selection of food + quality and punctuality for delivery to the room top!
  • Generous supply of water (reception hooks up after 5 days)
  • Well-kept property, great rooms and balconies and a beautiful view of the garden and the river
  • Streaming from Amazon / Netflix via laptop is possible without any problems
Negatives
  • The television is outdated and there is only the "Deutsche Welle" as a German program - blessed be internet and (your own) laptop.
  • For people who like "supermarket lighting" in the evenings, there might not be enough lumens in the LED lighting.

The best? The food;) there is European, American, Indian, Thai, Japanese, vegan; the day before you make your choice on the homepage. Of course being locked in is terrible, but the hotel can't do anything about that; but the bed / bathroom / room / fridge / tea maker niche is really comfortable and clean; Staying on the balcony also gives you the feeling of space - the view of the river, bridges, ships, buildings and the garden / swimming pool / jetty has a liberating effect. PCR tests are performed on day 1, 5, 12; everything well planned, contactless, tidy. I am really completely satisfied, the hotel's own service is impeccable, immediate response by email or phone - as should be expected from a 5-star hotel that deserves its name. Conclusion: If already locked up, then always here again!

🇲🇽José Ramón Álvarez

Reviewed on 12/06/2021
Arrived on 26/05/2021
3.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Follow up on the COVID protocolo
Negatives
  • The hotel is old

Good experience but for the price I could had stay in other hotel like the Westin and have a bigger room

🇺🇸Daniel Westbrook

Reviewed on 27/05/2021
Arrived on 05/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe River View Room
Positives
  • Staff provided excellent assistance with booking procedure.
  • Airport pick-up right on time.
  • Check-in efficient.
  • Varied menu to choose from and excellent food.

Anantara provided as good a quarantine experience as one could wish. The ASQ procedures were clearly explained and meticulously followed.

🇬🇧Cameron Bell

Reviewed on 12/04/2021
Arrived on 19/03/2021
4.0 Junior River View Suite
Positives
  • I was made to feel very welcome right from the start of my ASQ. The staff were very friendly and helpful.
  • The room was very spacious and had everything I needed including the exercise bike which I had to rent.
  • The food was excellent although became a little bit repetitive during the stay. The Indian selections were very tasty!
  • Relaxation area is nice down by the river after the first Covid negative test.
Negatives
  • This was the noisiest room I have ever stayed in my life. I have stayed in many hotels but this was horrendous.
  • From 06:00 to 12:00 midnight I had the constant sound of furniture being dragged around on a wooden floor above me. I mentioned this to reception three times and nothing changed. On checkout I was told it was two people who had hired exercise equipment.
  • On top of this was constant walking about and the slamming of doors, whether one of the rooms was being used as a service/housekeeping room I will never know.
  • Smoking is allowed on the balconies, this is ok if you are a smoker which I am not, this should be kept to one side of the hotel away from people who don't smoke as I could smell it in my room too. Part of the reason I chose this hotel was for the balcony.

Lovely hotel which does a great job in maintaining ASQ standards, however in my opinion let down by the above negatives.

🇨🇭Sergio Arnoldo Zuffi

Reviewed on 28/03/2021
Arrived on 14/03/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Cleaning
  • Relaxation areas
  • Catering
  • New technologies
  • Covid assistance 19
  • Professionalism
  • Friendliness

Everything perfectly organized from the moment you arrive at the hotel. The stay, even if long, didn't bother me and didn't bore me. Nursing is professional and timely in giving test results. Thanks everyone for this stay. I hope that soon all over the world we can return to normal. 🙏🙏🙏

🇩🇪janin lika

Reviewed on 20/03/2021
Arrived on 01/04/1976
4.7 Junior River View Suite
Positives
  • the view to river is very relaxed. the stuff was professionell i like this "care"style. juniorsuite has good space to feel free, the bedsheets has super cosy quality, i am happy about my choice, i would do again.
Negatives
  • i wish asq will be over soon to go back to normal buisness all over thailand.

i recommend, was fantastic stay, stuff allways friendly and helpful. food was delicious and tasty, nearly every five days, the menue restarted. can a little get bored, but its asq.

